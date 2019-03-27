Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on pharma marketing trends in 2019. In recent years, pharma marketing companies have witnessed a surge of technologies such as automated machine systems, artificial intelligence, e-detailing, high-quality management systems, and much more. All these technologies have significantly changed the pharma marketing ecosystem. But what's there for pharma marketing companies to embrace in 2019, you ask? In this article, our analytics team has unveiled some of the upcoming pharma marketing trends and also the ways these trends will help pharma companies to boom in the years to come.

Pharma marketing trends:

Changing consumer behavior

Today consumers have become more informed and have taken control over healthcare. They search for easier ways to procure medical services and expect to experience the same level of service from every brand. However, healthcare companies tend to struggle when it comes to using consumer behavior to enhance the care and services offered. But in order to stay ahead of the curve, pharma companies need to focus on customer experience exclusively

Social media interactions

Social media provides interesting opportunities to companies in all industries to connect and engage with their consumers effectively. Pharma companies should also utilize the social media platform to improve their engagement with their customers. Companies that are most successful on social media platforms are the ones that share content based on the value of their customers and not on brands or products.

The emergence of electronic health records

Maintaining electronic health records is an emerging pharma marketing trend this year. This is because these records assist in devising a focused campaign and in enhancing the customer engagement rate of pharma companies. Consequently, it boosts the sales of products and helps in installing trust among the consumers for the particular brand.

