WKN: 4081 ISIN: SE0012231074  
27.03.2019 | 16:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures 2018 Annual Report

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") announces the publishing of its 2018 Annual Report.

Stockholm, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2018 Annual Report is as of today available for download from the Company's website: www.vostoknewventures.com

The annual general meeting of shareholders will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

Attachment

  • vnv_ar18_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8256ff1-6f8a-4c05-b2b9-9b97290f09fc)

