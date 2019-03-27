Skaa is Up Next

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Skaa is a hip-hop/rap artist from Manila, Philippines who currently resides in New York, where most of his fan base is. With his album coming out within the next few months, he's debuted tracks that have blown up throughout the social media world. His most recent top hit, "Come Thru," that dropped on February 7th of this year, is a laid back hip-hop/R&B track with a sample from Blackstreet's "Before I Let You Go," which Skaa delivers in a half sung and spoken way, what one would call melodic rapping.

Skaa's sound has an infectious quality that latches quickly in the listener's memory. His beats have a slinky, languid vibe but is surprisingly intricate and inventive. Lyrically, his tracks portray love for his fans and music while going through the struggle of the come up while trying to avoid his hectic travel schedule and alcohol use. Lyrics such as "Lotta bands, I just let em all loose now she tryna dance, say she wanna come through but she got a man, ask her what you gon do, she don't got a plan…." in Come Thru and "If I don't make it, I just hope that I get a second chance" in his newest single Tel Aviv show his diversity throughout both his styles of music.

The delivery on Skaa's tracks can go from a relaxed, kick back type of feel to an upbeat, fast west coast style of rap with some eloquent verbal and rhythmic dexterity. His rhymes appear to come with ease for him, which is a sign that he was born for the spotlight of the rap game. Knowing how to close on a beat is what makes his listeners keeping coming back.

His music is a classy hip-hop vibe style with an R&B influence. His skills as a lyricist and as an emcee are up there with the finest in his field and he also has a good grasp of memorable, catchy melodies and refrains. The self-confidence Skaa delivers in his music is what his fanbase loves him for. Without that smooth confidence, Skaa wouldn't be where he is today. Fortunately, Skaa backs up his self-belief and will be delivering his album later this year that will surely make the world understand who exactly Skaa is. It will certainly be one that puts his name on the hip-hop map.

