Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the important elements of visual merchandising. Visual merchandising is considered to be an integral part of the retail business. It can help retailers to improve the aesthetic appeal of their product or store. The concept of visual merchandising helps in seeking customers' attention and boosting sales. Therefore, if you want to improve the performance of your store, you cannot miss on visual merchandising. Some of the crucial ways through retail business can attain success in visual merchandising are impactful store layouts, window displays, informative display of products, and much more. This article talks about a few important elements of visual merchandising that can help in optimizing retail store layout thereby, increasing ROI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005543/en/

Identifying important elements of visual merchandising (Graphic: Business Wire)

Are you losing on retaining more customers? Get in touch with our experts now to know how visual merchandising can help!

Elements of visual merchandising:

Color

Color is considered to be an important element of visual merchandising that drives sales. It has the power to make or break your visual displays. Therefore, retail stores should ensure that the coordination of colors is good and products in the display are visually appealing to customers. Contrast colors are very helpful in creating eye-catching displays.

Request a free proposal to know how retail analytics solutions can help you optimize store-front layouts and merchandise assortments.

Focal point

Creating a focal point is essential for every retail store. It can help in increasing sales dramatically. That is why it is looked upon as an important element of visual merchandising. Visual displays of the store must be carefully planned to ensure that the hotspots and merchandise are easily visible to customers.

Request for more information to know more about the elements of visual merchandising.

Storytelling

Marketing and storytelling go hand-in-hand. So, this is treated as one of the significant elements in visual merchandising. You should focus on using an effective, sales-driving story that can enhance the visual display and tell the importance and benefits of buying a particular product to the customers. By doing so, you can gain a better understanding of your customers and this, in turn, can drive sales. Want to know more? Read the complete article here

Wondering how to optimize promotional campaigns with the help of visual merchandising? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005543/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us