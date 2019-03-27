A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest downloadable resource on why top retailers agree that customer intelligence is a 'must-have' for success. This free supplement provides comprehensive insights into customer intelligence and how it helps retailers to thrive in today's highly competitive market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005545/en/

Importance of customer intelligence in retail. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The retail industry is going through a phase of unprecedented transformation. The increase in market competition is compelling players in this sector to adapt to the latest trends to identify customer needs and deliver better products/services. Customer intelligence involves collecting and interpreting data from consumers to identify and formulate strategies on the best ways to serve them. To create engaging experiences, it is essential to leverage customer intelligence solutions. Only then can retailers create complete customer profiles, deliver insights around offers, and accurately predict outcomes.

The knowledge of why customers behave as they do allows companies to adapt to meet customer demands. Get in touch with our experts to know how we can help you gain actionable insights into the needs of your target customers.

Why is customer intelligence essential in retail?

Customer intelligence is about producing insight related to customers that is both smart and useful. It's the knowledge of why customers behave as they do that allows companies to adapt to meet customer demands. Here is why customer intelligence is critical for success in the retail industry:

Deliver data-driven recommendations

Using customer Intelligence, marketers can create custom audience segments and identify customers with similar attributes. By linking demographic data and consumption trends, retail marketers can offer data-driven product recommendations to provide customers with options that are better suited to their needs and preferences.

Create omni-channel experiences

Even though customer journeys often span multiple channels, customers still expect a seamless experience throughout. With customer Intelligence, marketers have the identity resolution capabilities necessary to ensure that their interactions with each customer is built upon that individual's unique relationship history with the brand.

Know how Infiniti's advanced customer intelligence solutions help companies to stay updated with the changing market trends and customer demands. Request a free proposal

Visualize real-time market changes

The ability to understand the retail market has evolved into an everyday challenge. For retailers, this means that a lapse in market knowledge presents a big setback. Customer intelligence focuses on providing a steady stream of data that quickly converts into actionable insights. On a macro level, the aggregate data about the company's customers allows them to comprehend broader market trends. In turn, this allows the incorporation of predictive analytics and practices into the business. This ability to forecast and project also improves areas such as inventory, marketing, and even hiring.

Download the free resource to read more.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005545/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us