Mentionworth Media: How to Eat Free on @delicious

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Sean Kelly has loved food his whole life. However, he hated paying for it. Sean was always trying to eat as much food as possible but realized his big appetite would come at a large cost to his wallet. Some months Sean would rack up food bills as high as $10,000. He would go on to start his Instagram page, Delicious, with his main reason is to get some free food out of it.

It took several months of growth hacking, but Sean eventually grew Delicious to 100,000 followers, which is when restaurants began to take him seriously. He grew the page through collaborations with other food pages, partnering with food influencers, running Page Post engagement Facebook ads to get cheap followers & doing weekly giveaways. Sean told me, "You have to be willing to take L's in order to turn them into W's" He also said it probably cost him around $10,000 before he got big enough for his first free meal.

Sean hired a full-time VA to run the page. Their job was to find content to post on the page, direct message local NJ/NY restaurants & engage with anyone who used the delicious on their photo. Eventually, Sean had to hire a scheduler to input restaurant times into his schedule because so many restaurants had wanted Sean to come in for free food! Sean now eats 5 days a week for free and he says it is such a valuable asset for him. He will bring potential clients with him and when they see Sean getting their whole meal compensated, it leaves a very good impression.

Sean has also found a way to integrate Jersey Champs with many restaurants. A majority of restaurant owners sell shirts, jerseys or other apparel items at their locations. Jersey Champs is moving apparel at an extremely high volume, giving them extremely competitive rates on merchandise. They can usually cut the apparel costs in half for the restaurant and still come home with a profit. Not only is Sean getting free food, but he is more than not, making a profit at the same time.

Now you're asking why would a restaurant offer Sean free food? Simple. When Sean posts the restaurant on his page, he immediately sends hundreds to thousands of followers to their page and will generate some buzz around the place. The restaurant will then generate new customers that have never been there before. It's just a win-win for every party. You may reach Sean at seank2019@gmail.com.

SOURCE: Mentionworth Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540331/How-to-Eat-Free-on-delicious