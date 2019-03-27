Guardian by TruthFinder Launches Official App

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Guardian by TruthFinder, an identity theft protection program, has announced the launch of its official app.

TruthFinder has long been one of America's most popular background checking services, and it expanded its presence in the consumer protection market by releasing Guardian by TruthFinder. This feature, available to TruthFinder members for no additional cost, allows consumers to monitor their personally identifying information online. In the event that personal information is compromised in a data breach, Guardian by TruthFinder will immediately alert a user so they can take the necessary steps to protect themselves from identity theft.

The Guardian by TruthFinder app allows consumers to be constantly connected to their information, so they can get immediate alerts via their mobile device if their information is compromised. Guardian by TruthFinder can monitor email addresses, a Social Security Number, social accounts, medical IDS, phone numbers, credit cards, driver's licenses, and much more.

In addition to being able to protect yourself, Guardian by TruthFinder also allows an individual to add relatives, so they can protect their entire family with just one account.

"Guardian by TruthFinder allows consumers to have more power over their data," says TruthFinder CEO Steven Gray, "In the age of constant data breaches, identity theft is a huge problem for Americans. We're excited to launch a new app that continues in our core mission to protect people, who in turn can also protect their loved ones."

Guardian by TruthFinder is currently available on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

About TruthFinder

TruthFinder is one of America's most popular online background checking services, designed to Connect, Inform, and Protect. TruthFinder has already helped thousands of Americans reconnect with old friends and family, background check potential dates, stay safe in-person and online, and much more. TruthFinder provides public records, people finder, and criminal record information to members on a subscription basis. TruthFinder utilizes data from state, federal and various local sources, which have been aggregated and made available electronically. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports, nor is it a consumer-reporting agency, and it may not be used for consumer credit, insurance, employment, tenant screening or any other purpose subject to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). For more information, please review TruthFinder help.

