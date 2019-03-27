Key inflection points from lead assets Pexa-Vec, TG4010 and TG4001 by year-end will continue to inform the validity of Transgene's IO strategy. Notably, a futility analysis expected mid-year for the Phase III trial with Pexa-Vec (+sorafenib) in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and efficacy data from the Phase II TG4010 (+nivolumab + chemotherapy) trial in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will be key to driving value in 2019. Early-stage development continues with both the expansion of its Invir.IO collaboration with BioInvent and the announcement of the first product candidate (TG4050) from the company's myvac platform (initiating clinical trials in H219). Net profit for FY18 was €8.0m, compared with a €32.3m loss in FY17, mainly as a result of the non-cash gain of €35.6m in FY18 from the allocation of Tasly shares. We value Transgene at €312m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...