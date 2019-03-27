Located at the newly-inaugurated King's College Hospital London in Dubai Hills

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced installation of the first EOS system in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), located at the newly inaugurated King's College Hospital in Dubai in January 2019.

The new hospital, a joint venture of the Al Tayer Group, Dubai Investments and the UK group Ashmore, is located in the district of Dubai Hills and has a capacity of 100 beds. The King's College Hospital Dubai enjoys a direct link to King's College Hospital in London, a prestigious facility for the treatment of complex diseases and one of the largest medical education centers in the United Kingdom.

"King's College Hospital London in Dubai Hills was founded to provide patients local access to world-class treatment and leading medical professionals and we are very proud to be the first center in UAE to acquire an EOS imaging system, as it is quickly becoming a reference for orthopedic solutions with its unique patient offerings and technological innovations in 2D/3D low dose imaging. The Micro Dose option allows to further reduce the dose which is beneficial for children who suffer from chronic conditions such as scoliosis and require regular X-rays for their follow-up treatment," commented Dr. Marc Sinclair, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at King's College Hospital London Dubai Hills.

"We are very pleased to have installed our first system in a state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. This is another example of our commitment to make our technology accessible to more patients and practitioners and we look forward to developing a partnership leading the way for additional installations in the Middle East," said Mike Lobinsky, CEO of EOS imaging.

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 EOS installations in more than 30 countries, including the United States, Japan, China and the European Union, delivering more than one million patient exams every year. EOS imaging reported 2018 Fiscal Year revenues of €35.3 million.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

