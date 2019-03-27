F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration
London, March 27
FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
DATE:27 March 2019
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Director Declaration
The Company announces that with effect from 27 March 2019, The Schiehallion Fund Limited of which Trudi Clark a Director of this Company is also a member of that Board, was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
