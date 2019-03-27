F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:27 March 2019

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

The Company announces that with effect from 27 March 2019, The Schiehallion Fund Limited of which Trudi Clark a Director of this Company is also a member of that Board, was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051