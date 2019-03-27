sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.03.2019 | 18:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 27

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:27 March 2019

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

The Company announces that with effect from 27 March 2019, The Schiehallion Fund Limited of which Trudi Clark a Director of this Company is also a member of that Board, was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051


© 2019 PR Newswire