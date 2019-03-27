MARK IV BUILDERS: DC-Based Design & Remodeling Expert Mark Scott Weighs in on Open Concept Kitchen Trends for 2019

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / As a home building and remodeling expert in the Washington, D.C. Metro area, Mark Scott, owner of MARK IV BUILDERS, shares his insights on kitchen renovation trends that continue to dominate the DC metro market. With over 30 years of design/build expertise, Scott highlights trends to watch in 2019.

Many homeowners in the DC-area live in homes that were built in the 1970s or prior. This means that while the home may come with a formal dining area, many do not include an eat-in kitchen space, which means it's likely the kitchen is small and closed off from other rooms in the house. Today, homeowners are craving open concept kitchens, which allows them to more comfortably socialize, eat and entertain in their kitchen space.

"Open concept kitchens are popular today because they allow families to interact with each other while in adjacent rooms, and offer improved traffic flow throughout the main floor," explains Scott. "Regardless of the style or age of the home you're in, there is almost always a way to transform a cramped, closed kitchen space into something more spacious."

There are multiple ways that homeowners can create the open space they want. Read on to learn more!

Build An Addition

Expanding your home's footprint with an addition is almost always a good investment. In the Washington D.C. Metro area, most additions return between 60 to 80% of the investment, with a second-story addition reaping the biggest benefits. Adding another room or addition doesn't simply mean pouring a foundation, however. "Sometimes, a simple bump out of just a few feet can make a huge difference within your space, allowing you to create an eat-in kitchen, add a walk-in closet, or convert a powder room to a full bath." explains Scott. "Another option is a room addition, which can be used to add another bathroom, a family room, home office, or sun room. Two-story additions can be used to add garages and master bedrooms. Whichever kind of addition you decide to build, it will provide the storage space and square footage to make everything feel less cramped. A house that's more spacious and comfortable will provide dividends in terms of livability and value."

Remove Walls to Create Space

Much like additions, recent data suggests that even a minor kitchen remodeling project can return 80% of the investment (in resale value) in most markets. That said, in the DC market, the return can be as high as 100%. "Older kitchens can be a deal breaker for buyers since they have such a huge impact on the home's function, as well as its appearance," says Scott. "Minor remodeling projects don't involve major changes to the footprint of the kitchen, but instead focus on replacing (or refacing) cabinets, installing new countertops, or adding updated appliances."

Reconfigure the Main Floor to Create More Light

Whether you want to open up your traditional floor plan, or remove a load-bearing wall, there are many options when it comes to reconfiguring the main living area. One important component to take into consideration with this type of project is interior lighting. "When a central space like the kitchen or living room lacks in natural light, it appears dark, cramped and uninviting," says Scoot. "By adding sources of light where possible, a homeowner can transform the look and feel of their home."

About MARK IV BUILDERS

Mark Scott founded MARK IV BUILDERS, a design/build residential remodeling company based in Bethesda, over 30 years ago as a home building company. Five years later it transformed to remodeling, exclusively. The company's home building expertise gives it a distinct advantage in the remodeling business because it never shies away from large, complicated projects like second-floor additions or removal of load-bearing walls. Scott is a master builder with 35 years of experience in both the industry and the local remodeling community. He is a past member of the Board of Directors of the local NARI chapter, is a Certified Green Professional (NARI) and has completed his tenure as the national NARI representative to the National Institute of Building Science. Scott also helped found Remodelers Information Technology, is a past president of the Montgomery County Builders Association, and achieved a Building Analyst Professional rating from the Building Performance Institute, Inc.

