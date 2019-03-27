Galleria's Island Wedding Festival Was Attended by International Celebrities and High-End Luxury Brands

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global wedding brand Galleria recently hosted its Island Wedding Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China, along with the 26th Oriental Billboard Music Festival it sponsored. The event was attended by the famous Oscar award winning movie director Regis Wargnier, renowned designer Jimmy Choo, Galleria's brand endorser Jang Dong Gun, Chopard's global brand ambassador Petra Nemcova, Cartier jewelry director Julie Soulisse, and many famous business entrepreneurs.

This may be the first time that a high-end wedding venue has collaborated with an international music festival. With many celebrities and high-end global fashion brands in attendance at its large scale international fashion event, Galleria is leading fashion trends. Galleria is popular with young consumers, celebrities and stars for its keen fashion sense and is well-known among wedding couples in China and is the first choice for newlyweds. It has also become a hot topic among fashion icons, gathering a large number of online celebrities queuing up to travel to the global wedding brand Galleria. Galleria has turned into a famous venue for many online celebrities to take photos to show their followers the international scenes.

As a leader in fashionable international weddings industry, Galleria continues to play an active and key role in cross-border entertainment and luxury circles. Galleria presented an annual fashion festival that transcends time, provides superb entertainment, and breaks through boundaries. The 2019 Galleria Island Wedding Festival is the newest challenge and breakthrough innovation from Galleria. In the future, Galleria aims to make the Galleria Island Wedding Festival the most fashionable wedding event in the marriage industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841982/Galleria_Island_Night.jpg