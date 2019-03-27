The Royal Commission for AlUla Hosts Its First Mid-year Summit for Its Scholarship Programme in the United States, the United Kingdom and France

RCU's Scholarship Programme grants applicants from Saudi Arabia's Al Ula the opportunity to build their skills and gain new experiences through studying abroad in the US, the UK and France through cultural exchange.

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Commission for AlUla is hosting a mid-year summit for its Scholarship Programme, which provides successful applicants from AlUla, KSA the opportunity to pursue degrees at prestigious universities and academic institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and France, in line with the strategic orientations of the region.

The mid-year summit will take place in Paris (27-28 March), London (29-30 March) and Los Angeles (5-6 April), and will bring together students, families and key partners including Kaplan and Campus France, the partner agencies working with and overseeing the UK and France based students respectively.

The Scholarship Programme, which plays a leading role in achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, was built to drive forward the long-term sustainable development for AlUla, which places locals and residents at the heart of all initiatives and projects in the region. It aims to equip students with the skills necessary to diversify Saudi's economy and build a vibrant and robust tourism and leisure sector.

The 165 students currently enrolled on the programme departed from Saudi Arabia to the USA, the UK and France in September 2018 and are participating in a range of programmes to obtain diplomas, bachelor's, and master's degrees in areas of study in alignment with the future state of AlUla including Agricultural Techniques, History and Archaeology and Tourism and Hospitality.

The Summit will facilitate engagement and networking between RCU, students and key partners and will feature a number of speeches and interactive sessions.

Commenting on the initiative and upcoming summit, Abdullah Khelaiwi, Chief or Economic and Social Development at the Royal Commission for AlUla said: "The skills and knowledge that our students are acquiring will be of upmost importance for the development of AlUla and the achievement of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. I am proud of the students who are not only gaining world-class education, but also actively engaging in new cultures and broadening their horizons."

He added, "This summit is excellent opportunity for the students to meet one another, network and learn more about their chosen country's history and culture, and it will be the first of many."

About Alula

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, Alula is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in Alula is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of more than 100 well preserved tombs with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement. Current research suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after conquering the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, Alula is home to a series of fascinating historical and archaeological sites such as: Ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms, which is considered one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula; thousands of ancient rock art sites and inscriptions; and Hijaz Railway stations.

About Royal Commission for Alula

The Royal Commission for Alula (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to protect and safeguard Alula, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in North-West Saudi Arabia. RCU is embarking on a long-term plan to develop and deliver a sensitive, sustainable transformation of the region, reaffirming it as one of country's most important archaeological and cultural destinations and preparing it to welcome visitors from around the world. RCU's development work in Alula encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education and the arts, reflecting the ambitious commitment to cultivate tourism and leisure in Saudi Arabia, outlined in Vision 2030.

