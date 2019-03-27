Next Green Wave Holdings Inc: From Distribution to ProfitabilityNext Green Wave Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NXGWF, CNSX:NGW) isn't a cannabis tsunami yet, but it could be in the next three years.The Vancouver, Canada-based company is working at becoming a top-five cannabis brand in California, the largest recreational pot market in the world.Next Green Wave is a financially strong company with 15 acres of land zoned for cannabis production in Coalinga, California. Its first facility, at 35,000 square feet, has been completed. Construction on a second facility, at 50,000 square feet, will commence in the first half of 2019.Next Green Wave also recently.

