Caroline Klukowski's title is VP of Corporate Development not CEO.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - Caroline Klukowski, VP of Corporate Development at Next Green Wave Holding Inc. speaks about Next Green Wave's next stage of development and their eight brand partnerships.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/next-green-wave-premium-cannabis-ceo-clip-90sec/

Next Green Wave is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 15 - July 16, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Next Green Wave Holding Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF)

www.nextgreenwave.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46381