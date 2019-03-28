Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis strengthens digital offerings by acquiring majority stake in Enterprise Asset Management company EAMS Group

Amsterdam, March 28, 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, today announces that it strengthens its digital offerings by taking a majority stake in UK-headquartered EAMS Group (www.eams-group.com (http://www.eams-group.com/)).

The acquisition of serial award winning EAMS Group boosts Arcadis' digital expertise and offerings and underlines the progress of its innovation and digital strategy. It follows the addition of software and data analytics firm SEAMS in January 2018, the launch of its Digital Innovation Hub and the City of 2030 innovation accelerator earlier this month. Combining its traditional design and consultancy services with the intelligent asset management knowledge of EAMS Group, Arcadis is solidifying its global position as a leading digitized and intelligent asset lifecycle business.

"We would like to welcome EAMS Group and its people to Arcadis," states Stephan Ritter, Arcadis Group Executive Innovation and Transformation. "Over one year ago, we expressed our ambition to become a digital frontrunner and an innovation leader in our industry by launching a far reaching digital and innovation strategy. And we live up to our promises. The acquisition of EAMS Group proves our commitment to our cause - to improve quality of life today and in the decades to come."

Founded in 2006, EAMS Group has projects all around the world, serviced from its offices in the UK, Europe and the US. Its customer base spans several sectors, including Rail, Transportation, Airports/Aviation, MRO and Infrastructure. Its activities, geographic spread and customer portfolio complement Arcadis' organization and priorities.

EAMS Group is a leader in creating world-class, digitally-enabled asset and safety management frameworks and Industry Solutions. As such, it strengthens Arcadis' ability to help organizations optimize and improve reliability, performance, efficiency and safety across the asset lifecycle.

CEO of EAMS Group, Andrew Evans, said: "We are delighted to be part of the Arcadis family as we jointly drive to provide our clients the digital transformation that will enable their success across the entire asset lifecycle.

Having a global footprint enables us to provide our award-winning Industry EAM Solutions and products to a wider audience to assist them on their transformational journey.

As part of Arcadis we will be able to provide our clients a stronger strategic partnership enabling the best of asset management, engineering and technology for their ongoing success and to improve their customers quality of life."

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world.