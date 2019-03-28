BC Platforms Launches New Capabilities to Complement its World Leading Clinical and Genomic Data Management Platform

State of the art Ontology Browser and Data Visualization Dashboard concept further advances harmonization of data

ZURICH and BOSTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a world leader in secure genomic data management and analytics, today announced the incorporation of new Ontology Browser and Data Visualization Dashboard to its widely used BC|INSIGHT data management platform.

The new Ontology Browser and Data Visualization Dashboard provide users with a visual and contextual overview of massive datasets, customizable to various researcher needs. The addition of these features will further complement BC Platforms' tertiary analytics tools, enabling scalable phenotypic and genetic data exploration for streamlined patient cohort identification and data organization. These tools are integrated in a user-friendly modular solution for harmonized clinical and genetic data management and bioinformatics applications across research groups.

This new capability is being utilized by pharmaceutical companies in the UK Biobank project. It will also bring additional value to over 70 major organizations globally already using the BC|INSIGHT system, as well as potential new clients.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, commented, "We are delighted to launch this new capability to further expand our customizable, modular offering, including genomic data management tools and a clinical reporting hub to support precision medicine. Our platform provides an unrivalled toolkit for analyzing hundreds of thousands of subjects securely at high speed. Our new capability for visualizing and contextualizing immense numbers of phenotypic and genomic datasets brings new value to our legacy offering."

BC|INSIGHT represents the largest variety of commonly used analytical and bioinformatics tools across easily accessible user interfaces with customizable workflows. Its primary role within BC Platforms' offering is in data management capabilities, including automated error checking and quality control, scalable genomic data analysis using peer-reviewed bioinformatics tools, graphical visualization of datasets and results, and workflow design applications.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver.

For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms

