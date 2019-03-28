Stockholm, March 28, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) (short name: NENT A, NENT B), a large cap company within the consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. NENT Group is a spin-off from Modern Times Group MTG AB and is the 10th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. NENT Group is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. The company entertains millions of people every day with its streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and its production companies create content that is experienced around the world. NENT Group makes life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. NENT Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "This is an exciting day for NENT Group," said Anders Jensen, President and CEO of NENT Group. "We have a clear vision to be the leading Nordic streaming service provider and content producer with a global appeal. The listing of our shares on Nasdaq reflects our ambition as a standalone company that has constantly challenged and innovated the entertainment industry. Today, less than half of the 12 million households in the Nordic region subscribe to a streaming service, and we expect that to rise quickly over the coming years as consumers continue to change the way they consume content." "We are excited to welcome NENT Group to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market" said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "NENT Group will make a strong addition to our consumer services sector, and we look forward to supporting the entire team on their continued journey as an independent, Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------