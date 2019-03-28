Computers From Dell, HP and Lenovo Meet Tough Criteria in New TCO Certified

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several brands show leadership in sustainability by certifying notebook and desktop computers according to the stricter criteria in TCO Certified, generation 8. Organizations wanting to purchase IT products that are in the frontline for sustainability now have more to choose from.

TCO Certified, generation 8 was launched in December 2018. The new and updated criteria drive responsibility and transparency in the supply chain and require that IT products are durable, upgradeable and recyclable, which enables the circular economy. The certification also helps purchasing organizations contribute to national and global sustainability goals.

"This is our largest step yet toward a sustainable life cycle for IT products. The criteria in generation 8 are comprehensive and challenging and the brands that have products which comply with them show that they are serious about their ambitions in the sustainability field," says Sören Enholm, CEO at TCO Development, the organization behind TCO Certified.

Many of the sustainability issues facing the IT industry are connected to the relatively short lifespans of IT products and the manner in which they are handled when discarded. By including sustainability criteria in procurement, organizations can help drive the development of more circular solutions.

"As a purchaser, you can really make a difference. Your demands have a direct effect on how industry acts and can drive the development of more sustainable products on the market," says Sören Enholm.

He adds that using a complete certification is easier and has a greater impact than designing your own criteria.

"TCO Certified includes updated, driving criteria, covering the IT product's life cycle, and independent verification that the criteria actually are being met. It saves both time and resources for the purchasing organization."

"Also, change happens faster when many organizations use the same set of criteria. A certification helps purchasers all over the world send a strong, united message to the IT industry," Enholm concludes.

Find more than 3,500 certified products in Product Finder.

Toward sustainable IT products

With over 25 years of experience, TCO Certified is the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products. Our comprehensive criteria are designed to drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. Covering eight product categories including displays, computers and mobile devices, compliance is independently verified, both pre and post certification.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842083/TCO_Development.jpg

