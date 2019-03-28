Here are the Best Companies To Work For in Morocco for 2019

CASABLANCA, Morocco, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 companies were recognized earlier as the Best Places To Work in Morocco for 2019 according to the annual workplace survey driven by the global research firm Best Companies Group USA. The celebration event took place earlier in Sheraton Casablanca with the participation of over 150 guests from government and leading national and multinational companies operating in Morocco.

Faurecia, Resolution Call, Hilti, Comdata, Menara Holding, Teleperformance, DHL Express, Decathlon, EM Lyon Business School Casablanca, Payment Center for Africa, Averda, Societe Generale Africa Technologies & Services, Alten, Chaabi LLD, Hyundai made it to the list this year, receiving outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in their recognition as the employers of choice in Morocco for 2019.

Best Places to Work is an international program providing employers the opportunity to assess the engagement and happiness of their employees in order to recognize and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Determining the Best Places To Work in Morocco is a two-step process: The first one is based on companies workplace policies and practices assessment. The second one is an employee's surveys aimed to evaluate the experiences and the engagement level. This year's research shows that engaged employees stay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help to contribute toward a profitable company.

"At Comdata, we work on a daily basis to focus on our employees and offer them opportunities to grow and flourish through their professional activity," said Didier MANZARI, CEO of COMDATA Group Morocco.

"I am extremely proud of our teams, they knew how to challenge themselves, carry the strategy, and continue to make our organization a successful company: the best of France / Morocco system; a company where it is great to work," said Mazigh BENHALLA, Director for Resolution Call.

"Offering exceptional experiences to our employees is a crucial element in the Customer Relationship business where Every Interaction Counts," said Corinne Schamber, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Morocco.

"Human capital is the first pillar of our organization. Investing in it begins with transparency in communication and sharing values, a vision and a common ambition," said Taoufik LAAMIRI, site director for Faurecia Kenitra.

"We are grateful for the efforts made on a daily basis by all staff at all levels and we set ourselves the goal of meeting their expectations in order to make Menara Holding a company where it will be always great to work," said Mohamed AIT BENZAITER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Menara Holding Morocco.

"Creating an added value in the satisfaction of my employees and my clients. We are there today, our growth is hardly a concern, it is a consequence that comes from it," said Amine ZAROUK, General Manager for Alten Morocco.

The satisfaction and safety of our employees are placed in the center of our interests along with the overall satisfaction of our customers," says Mohammed KHALED, site director for Faurecia Sale.

"Our strong corporate culture has made Decathlon what it is today. We have been sharing it for 42 years and today, it continues to give meaning to our actions," said El Mahdi JALAT, HR Manager for Decathlon Morocco.

"I am proud to be able to lead these men and women in their daily mission," said Clement Vernoud, General Manager of Hilti Morocco.

"It is a great honor and a pleasure to receive the Best Place To Work award in Morocco for 2019. Thank you to the organizing team who have chosen to honor Averda as an employer of choice in Morocco. Thank you to all of our employees who believed in Averda's vision and contributed to its success in Morocco," said Firas Arakji, General Manager for Averda Morocco.

"Joining the team is an opportunity both in terms of acquisition of new expertise and prospects for development within a group that operates internationally," said Widad AZZAM LAHLOU, General Manager for Societe General Africa technologies & Services.

"One of the primary tasks that a general manager must ensure is that employees are motivated. Indeed, a motivated employee can only enjoy his work and produce an excellent quality of service that will ensure customer satisfaction," said Mohamed IFRAH, general manager for DHL Express Morocco.

"Our people are the engine of our success and thanks to them that we can reach the peak of our business line year after year. We are extremely proud to receive this recognition, which reflects our continued commitment to create a stimulating work environment," said Anas Drihany, General Manager for PCA

"Companies recognized this year in Morocco offer excellent employee conditions, outstanding opportunities for learning and development and best-in-class HR practices," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Morocco.

About Best Places To Work Program

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in several countries including leading programs in US, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR assessment is also conducted to examine HR practices within the organization. Further, the certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to employee working conditions.

Contact:

Best Places to Work in Morocco Program

Tel: +212-5-37-68-36-14

Email: media@bestplacesoworkfor.org