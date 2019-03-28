FairCom to showcase IIoT database technology at Hannover Messe

Attendees can explore the value of using the c-treeEDGE IoT Database

MILAN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FairCom Corporation, a company that will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year of providing fast, high-performance database technology, is exhibiting at the Hannover Messe industrial technology show 1-5 April. The FairCom booth will feature in-depth insight about the robust and flexible capabilities of the c-treeEDGE IoT Database -- a fast transaction-controlled database built for use in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) environments.

The FairCom exhibit will be located in Hall 7, Stand F18 in the Hannover Exhibition Grounds where attendees will be able to learn about the value of using a database management solution in IIoT scenarios. c-treeEDGE is a database that includes unique technology that facilitates full-featured, high-performance data management while running on IoT and IIoT gateways and on the smallest edge devices. c-treeEDGE is ideal for use in manufacturing, healthcare, energy and transportation, as well as many other industries.

Attendees can also learn about FairCom's flagship data management solution, the c-treeACE unified multimodel database, which is the same core technology that powers c-treeEDGE. Both c-treeACE and c-treeEDGE facilitate high-performance NoSQL and industry-standard SQL access within the same application and over the same data. The result is that a number of the world's biggest names trust FairCom with their database needs, such as Software AG, Abacus and Verizon.

"Since its launch nine months ago, the c-treeEDGE IoT Database has been garnering attention because of its ability to provide organizations the power to reliably manage their data at or near the collection point," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's Chief Officer of Operations. "The benefits go beyond improved performance, better security and efficient operations. c-treeEDGE also opens the door for real-time decisions to be made in mission-critical IoT operations."

Detailed information about FairCom and its family of data management solutions is available at FairCom.com.

Hannover Messe is the world's largest industrial technology show, with more than 220,000 attendees and 6,500 exhibitors. Additional information about Hannover Messe is available at hannovermesse.de.

About FairCom

FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. The FairCom c-tree-based product line includes the customizable c-treeACE unified multimodel database, the c-treeRTG "Ready-to-Go" data management solutions for legacy systems and the new c-treeEDGE IoT database for computing on the edge. Additional information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com.

