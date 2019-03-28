FogChain Corp.: FogChain's Trident Platform Launches New Automated Mobile Objects Test Case Management Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3)("FogChain" or the "Company") FogChain is excited to announce it has completed the development and release of significant new capabilities for Trident, a unified cross-platform application development, testing and monitoring services platform. Trident's Build-Once-Deploy-Everywhere software architecture provides developers with a suite of tools to build, test, and monitor exciting new applications using a single code-base while being natively deployed across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

In the fast-paced $500 billion global application development and testing market, one of the biggest challenges is to properly manage and maintain applications through changes in mobile operating systems and the devices they run on. Another challenge is to cost-effectively and efficiently test and monitor applications on an ongoing basis to mitigate the possibility of application downtime and usability degradation, as well as maintain the ability to integrate new features and functionality.

Trident, FogChain's unified cross-platform application development, testing and monitoring service platform, just released major new capabilities for the automated testing industry which include the ability to capture mobile objects and elements to build an object repository for functional mobile automation. Essentially, this new update enables the automated analysis, recognition, and logging of web objects and native iOS and Android mobile objects in an application, replacing the typical time-consuming approach of manual inspector tools.

James Cerna, Fogchain's CEO, stated: "This latest development for Trident is really exciting for FogChain because of the services and capabilities we can now provide our clients. Not only do we have the latest technology for automated testing, we're able to provide this to our enterprise clients to efficiently and cost-effectively test and monitor applications on a near real-time basis. With over 4 billion active mobile devices world-wide, we're both honored and humbled by the potential impact this can have on the automated test case management industry."

Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick Quilter, commented: "We've been thinking about ways to dramatically improve the performance and efficiency of our platform and the end result is this major achievement. Very simply - this gives our clients the ability to automatically capture mobile objects, build an object repository in Trident, and jump right into automating test cases."

This new development is part of Trident and the Company's patented Test Case Manager ("TCM") suite. TCM effortlessly organizes test suites and execution settings, allowing them to run on third-party platforms that include AWS Device Farm, Sauce Labs, Browser Stack, and several others. TCM also features a simplified configuration and development for automation engineers that want to leverage their coding skills, all within virtualized containers.

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. Combined with a decentralized Fog (edge network) and high-performance application development platform, FogChain's suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost. With the recent explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space, FogChain's Build-Once Deploy Everywhere software architecture provides developers with a suite of tools and resources that bridges devices, operating systems, and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Reference Sources:

Synthetic Monitoring Market Stats - https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=24148

Mobile Operating System Market Share World Wide: http://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/mobile/worldwide

Usage Share of Operating Systems: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usage_share_of_operating_systems

