DGAP-Media / 2019-03-28 / 09:00 *MagForce AG: Official opening ceremony for NanoTherm Treatment Center at the Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin, Poland * ? *Celebratory ceremony will mark official opening of the new NanoTherm treatment center for brain tumors at the Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin* ? *First hospital oustide of Germany begins treatment of brain tumor patients with Magforce's NanoTherm therapy * ? *Faster access to therapy after diagnosis adressing high unmet medical need in Poland* *Lublin, Poland, March 28, 2019 - *MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, is pleased to announce the official opening of the new NanoTherm treatment center for brain tumors at the Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin ("Samodzielny Publiczny Szpital Kliniczny Nr 4 w Lublinie", SPSK4), Poland. The ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an invitation-only reception will be held on, April 3, 2019, in the presence of invited guests from government, science, patient organisations and the press. The ceremony will be hosted by Krzysztof Zuk, Mayor of the City of Lublin, as well as representatives from MagForce and SPSK4. The NanoTherm treatment center at SPSK4 will be headed by Prof. Dr. hab. n. med. Tomasz Trojanowski, Head and Chairman of the Neurosurgery and Paediatric Neurosurgery Departments, State Consultant in Neurosurgery and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for the Minister of Health, together with Prof. Dr. hab. n. med. Radoslaw Rola a new Head and Chairman of the Neurosurgery and Paediatric Neurosurgery Departments in SPSK4 in Lublin. *Bringing innovation to the patient: Access to new treatment options in Poland remains a high unmet medical need * According to estimates, every fourth inhabitant of Poland is diagnosed with cancer during their life, and every fifth will die from it. Although recent years have brought about rapid progress in the knowledge of pathomechanisms underlying each cancer, and cancer itself, contributing to many new drugs and therapies being launched onto the market, access to effective treatment options in Poland remain limited. As a result, the average Pole has a lower chance to survive 5 years with cancer compared to citizens of other European countries.[1] SPSK4 in Lublin is the first hospital outside of Germany to offer MagForce's NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of brain tumor patients. The cooperation agreement, announced in June of 2018, will provide brain cancer patients from surrounding areas with faster access to the therapy after diagnosis whilst allowing Polish patients to be treated with NanoTherm therapy in their home country. Due to the aggressive nature of glioblastoma, timely availability is a decisive factor in the treatment of brain tumors as there is only a narrow window for patients to receive treatment. "We are pleased to work with such a strong partner as the SPSK4 to bring NanoTherm therapy to Poland. We see a huge need for additional therapeutic options for the treatment of brain tumors in this country. It is underlined by the fact, that more than 50% of all patient inquiries who could qualify for NanoTherm therapy come from Poland, and that number continues to increase. Therefore, the opening of this NanoTherm treatment center is a great success for MagForce and a chance for brain tumor patient to receive an alternative treatment option. I am encouraged by the positive response we have seen so far", *said Dr. Katarzyna Zarychta, Vice President Oncology Market Development Europe, MagForce AG.* The collaboration with Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin will be supported by the efforts of the Alivia Cancer Foundation, Poland. The Foundations's mission is to mobilize, empower and educate cancer patients, as well as give them the tools and necessary means to make decisions regarding their own health. *Notes for editors: * *The Role of NanoTherm Therapy in the Treatment of Brain Tumors* NanoTherm therapy is a relatively new procedure for the focal treatment of solid tumors. Summarised in simple terms: Magnetic nanoparticles are introduced either directly into the tumor or into the resection cavity wall. These particles are subsequently heated by an alternating magnetic field, thus destroying the cancer cells. Nanoparticles are tiny particles of iron oxide that are suspended - very finely distributed - in water, having a diameter of approximately 15 nanometres - while one nanometer corresponds one millionth millimetre. As soon as they are applied, they agglomerate and remain like an implant in the tissue to be treated. An alternating magnetic field, which changes its polarity up to 100,000 times per second, subsequently causes the particles to generate heat. Depending on the therapeutic temperatures reached in the tumor or in individual remaining cancer cells in the resection cavity wall and the length of treatment, cancer cells are thereby irreparably destroyed, or they are weakened and made more sensitive to concomitant radiotherapy or chemotherapy. The way in which the nanoparticles are applied is decided individually by the attending neurosurgeon. This new technology makes it possible to fight the tumor from the inside out or to ensure that individual remaining tumor cells in the resection cavity wall - which may be responsible for recurrence - can be fought and destroyed after the surgical removal of the tumor. The surrounding healthy tissue is spared since the particles remain at the site of application due to their special surface structure. *About Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin, Poland* The Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin is the largest hospital in Lublin Province, comprising 22 highly specialised clinics and providing learning and research facilities for the Medical University in Lublin. The hospital serves patients from Lublin province as well as from other regions of the country and abroad. Over 1,600 patients receive surgery yearly, and about 6,000 consultations are given in an outpatient neurosurgical clinic. In July 2010, due to high quality of the provided services and extensive treatment and diagnosis facilities, by the decision of the Minister of Health, the IPC Hospital no. 4 became a Trauma Centre for Lublin Province. In 2012 the hospital became one of the few hospitals in Poland that own a positron emission tomography scanner (PET). *About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.* MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries. *For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com [1]. Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) [2] Stay informed and subscribe to our mailing list [3]* _Disclaimer _ This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. Contact:* Barbara von Frankenberg Vice President Communications & Investor Relations T +49-30-308380-77 E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com [1] Oncology patients' access to drug therapies in Poland in view of current medical knowledge, Report March 2017: https://www.alivia.org.pl/raport2017/ALIVIA_REPORT_EN_web.pdf [4] End of Media Release Issuer: MagForce AG Key word(s): Health 2019-03-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 