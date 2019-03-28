OBI Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at AACR 2019 for Novel Globo H Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics: OBI-888 and OBI-999

Poster Presentations to highlight on mechanism of action, anti-tumor efficacy and pharmacokinetics profile for OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174), a leader in Glycosphingolipid Immuno-Oncology therapeutics targeting the Globo Series antigens (Globo H, SSEA-3 and SSEA-4), today announced that data highlighting OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC) mechanism of action, anti-tumor efficacy and pharmacokinetics profile in multiple cancer types, will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from March 29-April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Title: Anti-tumor efficacy and potential mechanism of action of a novel therapeutic humanized anti-Globo H antibody, OBI-888

Session: PO.IM02.16 - Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Date/Time: March 31, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM EST

Location: Section 23

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/2395

Title: Specificity, biodistribution, tumor targeting, and pharmacokinetics of a novel humanized anti-Globo H antibody, OBI-888, for cancer immunotherapy

Session: PO.ET07.01 - Targeted Therapies

Date/Time: April 3, 2019 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST

Location: Section 14

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/3113

Title: Novel Globo H targeting antibody-drug conjugate with binding specificity and anti-tumor efficacy in multiple cancer types

Session: PO.ET07.01 - Targeted Therapies

Date/Time: April 3, 2019 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST

Location: Section 14

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/3114

Preclinical studies showed that OBI-888's mechanism of action involves antibody-induced tumor lysis which may have substantial therapeutic potential. OBI-888 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical study in solid tumor patients at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas (USA). For OBI-999, preliminary pharmacological studies in established animal tumor models showed potent and long lasting anti-tumor activity in multiple cancer types, including breast, pancreatic, lung and gastric cancer. A US FDA IND submission is planned for 2019. OBI Pharma owns global rights to OBI-888 and OBI-999.

About OBI-888

OBI-888 is a novel first-in-class monoclonal antibody, which selectively targets Globo H, an antigen expressed in up to 15 types of epithelial cancer. This Globo H targeting antibody has been shown to induce tumor-killing via antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), antibody-dependent cell-mediated phagocytosis (ADCP) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC).

OBI-888 is also anti-immunosuppressive and anti-angiogenic. In pre-clinical xenograft animal models in multiple tumor types (pancreatic, colon, lung, and breast), OBI-888 has demonstrated tumor shrinkage at various doses. In pre-clinical single and repeated dose toxicology studies, OBI-888 was well-tolerated with no adverse effects observed in all the doses tested.

About OBI-999

OBI-999 is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) treatment for cancer. OBI-999 uses a Globo H antibody to target cancer cells of high Globo H expression. By releasing a small molecule chemotherapeutic drug through the specificity of the antibody, it directly deploys cytotoxic therapy at the targeted cancer cells. Preliminary pharmacological studies and animal verification have already been completed and showed impressive and long lasting anti-tumor efficacy in multiple cancer types, including breast, pancreatic, lung and gastric cancer. It is currently undergoing Chemistry Manufacturing Control (CMC) planning and toxicology study design.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3 and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo Series includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822), a Globo Series active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

