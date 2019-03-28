Dalkia and METRON Sign a Partnership Agreement for a Digital Solution to Accelerate Manufacturers' Energy Transition

Dalkia launches Dalkia Analytics powered by METRON, a digital solution designed to help manufacturers optimise their energy efficiency and save up to 15%

PARIS, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership agreement was signed by METRON, an innovative digital company, and Dalkia, to provide a new energy and environmental efficiency management solution for industrial plants that is both customisable and suitable for all business sectors.

The Dalkia Analytics powered by METRON solution allies Dalkia's knowledge of energy efficiency with METRON's cutting-edge energy intelligence technology, combining big data with artificial intelligence. Manufacturers will thus be able to continuously optimise their facilities' energy efficiency, saving up to 15% on their energy bill in the process.

Manufacturers consume almost a quarter of France's energy and a third of its electricity1. Multiple schemes have been launched to assist this sector in decarbonising its business activities in line with standard ISO 50001 which promotes the implementation of an energy management system. The Dalkia Analytics powered by METRON solution is designed to help manufacturers with this process, facilitating their energy transition and increasing their competitiveness.

Chairwoman and CEO of Dalkia Sylvie Jéhanno says: "The launch of this innovative solution, created in partnership with METRON, will help consolidate our manufacturing clients' performance during their energy and digital transitions. This new service is enabling manufacturers to enter Industry 4.0: they are optimising their facilities' operating systems, saving energy and minimising their carbon footprint."

"I'm proud that a leader in the French energy services industry has chosen METRON technology to take its clients even further in their energy transition process. This non-equity-based partnership will also allow us to offer our clients new services and to rapidly grow our business in France, whilst also continuing with our overseas expansion which already generates 75% of our turnover. Our partnership with Dalkia thus constitutes a key step in our growth as a company," adds Vincent Sciandra, CEO and founder of METRON.

Dalkia, working with you to step up your sustainable energy performance.

Dalkia, a subsidiary of the EDF group, assists its clients with their energy and digital transformations thanks to its dual lines of business: the promotion of local renewable energy sources and energy saving. Dalkia offers its clients tailor-made solutions for each building, each city, each community and each industrial site to help them meet the energy transition challenge and to make them smarter.

METRON aspires to transform energy into a profit centre within the industrial sector (www.metronlab.com).

Using its energy intelligence solution, the METRON-EVA Factory platform (Energy Virtual Assistant) draws on the many data sources that already exist within factories and employs cutting-edge technology to proactively identify opportunities for energy optimisation and to connect clients with decentralised energy assets. It employs more than 80 energy experts, data scientists and specialised energy engineers in Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East and Asia. They help manufacturers from all business sectors to maximise the value of their data and to implement their energy optimisation process.

