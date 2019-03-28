Metso Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive plan

Metso Corporation, stock exchange release on March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

A total of 79,040 of Metso Corporation's treasury shares are conveyed without consideration to the 80 key individuals participating in the Performance Share Plan 2016-2018 under the terms and conditions of the plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 22, 2018.

Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares now stands at 272,088 shares.

Metso announced the long-term incentive plan in a stock exchange release issued on December 17, 2015.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253



Metso Corporation

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

