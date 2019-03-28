Reykjavik, March 28, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Kvika Bank (short name: KVIKA), a small cap company within the financial sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Iceland. Kvika Bank ("Kvika") was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Iceland and is the 11th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Kvika is a specialized bank focusing on asset management and investment services. The Bank operates four business segments, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services, as well as selected banking services. Kvika's Asset Management has an established reputation and offers solutions covering all major asset classes, including fixed-income securities, equities, and alternative investments in both domestic and international markets. Kvika is a member of the Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen. Kvika's headquarters are in Reykjavík, Iceland. For more information, please visit www.kvika.is "Kvika's first year on Nasdaq First North has proved to be very successful," said Ármann Thorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika Bank. "Our financial position is very solid and our operations are strengthening with the acquisition of GAMMA Capital Management earlier this month. Furthermore, our shareholder base has enlarged considerably, making it our next natural next step to list on the main market. This is an exciting time for the company and our shareholders." "We are very pleased to welcome Kvika to the Nasdaq Iceland main market," said Pall Hardarson, President at Nasdaq Iceland. "Kvika entered our First North market only last year and quickly demonstrated its ability to grow. The company is an example of how it is possible to grow strategically on Nasdaq First North before making the step to the main market for further growth and visibility. Kvika is the first company to list on Nasdaq Iceland's main market this year. We look forward to supporting them on their journey going forward." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: ? Kristin Johannsdottir ? +354 868 9836 ? kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com