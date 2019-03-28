



Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced its graduate recruitment plan to fill engineering and administrative positions for the fiscal year ending (FYE) March 2021."With new technologies and a new generation cars led by the redesigned Mazda3 and our new compact crossover, Mazda CX-30, we aim to make sure people continue to see the value in our products as we work to become a brand connected to customers by the strongest of bonds," said Kazuhisa Yoshida, executive officer in charge of Global Human Resources, Safety, Health & Disaster Prevention and Mazda Hospital. "We are looking for passionate people with the ?never-stop-challenging' spirit, those who refuse to be restrained by convention, precedent or the boundaries between departments, and who can cooperate with others while working with integrity and a focus on the customer's point of view."Mazda will continue to systematically secure new talent to drive the company's future growth.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.