Visteon Corporation: Visteon Launches Industry-First 3D Cluster in New PEUGEOT 208

CERGY, France, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), the world's leading supplier of automotive digital instrument clusters, has introduced the industry's first fully digital cluster displaying holographic objects on the all-new PEUGEOT 208. Part of PEUGEOT's unique 3D i-Cockpit, the instrument cluster represents the first real 3D cluster in automotive production.



Partnering with Groupe PSA to develop a pioneering "3D Blade" concept, Visteon's digital cluster displays advanced reflections to create the impressions of 3D graphics. The cluster is composed of a high-definition 10.25-inch "background' thin-film transistor (TFT) and a 7-inch "foreground" TFT projected on a semi-reflective blade. The leading-edge display creates a 3D projection of approximately 15 mm between the front and rear images.

"Visteon's first-to-market solution brings 3D technology to an exciting vehicle segment with mass market appeal," said Loick Griselain, vice president, Visteon customer groups. "With distracted driving continuing to pose a challenge, presenting critical information to the driver in intuitive ways will be the key to successful, next-generation human-machine interaction (HMI) development. The PEUGEOT 208 cluster exemplifies how all-digital clusters enable automakers' HMI designers to give a perception of depth in displays to highlight critical information for the driver."

The PEUGEOT 208 cluster's projection offers styling teams the flexibility to create depth with rotating menus and shadow effects and, importantly, bring a distribution of key information to the driver - including priority information such as speed and alerts. The display also allows animations to pass dynamically from the foreground to the background in ADAS modes or as 3D animations in a number of configurable colors and skins.

The PEUGEOT 208 3D cluster is the first of several variants in the Groupe PSA brand line up to be launched over the coming years in a number of sizes. Sharing the same platform as the DS3 CROSSBACK instrument cluster, the PEUGEOT 208 3D cluster - with its two TFTs surrounded by tell-tale satellites - also provides high-quality graphical content with animations and 3D content on both screens, in a complex and calibrated mechanical structure. This allows a true sense of depth to the driver, without distraction.

The 3D technology is available on high-end versions of the new PEUGEOT 208, while the entry-level model is fitted with an analog cluster - also provided by Visteon.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2018. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

Follow Visteon:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/2865?trk=vsrp_companies_res_photo&trkInfo=VSRPsearchId:522343161373310041683,VSRPtargetId:2865,VSRPcmpt:primary

http://twitter.com/visteon

https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation

http://www.youtube.com/user/visteon?feature=results_main

http://blog.visteon.com/

http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation

https://www.instagram.com/visteon/

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US

https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328

http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg=='spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Contacts:

Media:

Jonna Christensen

+44 7833 766461

Jonna.christensen@visteon.com

Jim Fisher

734-417-6184 - mobile

jfishe89@visteon.com

Investors:

Kris Doyle

734-710-7893

kdoyle@visteon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d4f8644-010f-4d84-86b6-041b57c0bc52