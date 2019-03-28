TOKYO, Mar 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - February 2019 Summary
Domestic Production
- First monthly year-on-year decrease in 13 months since January, 2018; 86.5% year-on-year
Overseas Production
First monthly year-on-year increase in two months since December, 2018; 103.6% year-on-year
Total Production
First monthly year-on-year decrease in 22 months since April, 2017; 95.2% year-on-year
Domestic Sales
13th consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018; 106.5% year-on-year
Exports
First monthly year-on-year decrease in 16 months since October, 2017; 84.8% year-on-year
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia - 62,824 units: 103.7% year-on-year
Exports
Asia - 1,563 units: 161.0% year-on-year
North America - 8,062 units: 59.2% year-on-year
Europe - 13,936 units: 98.3% year-on-year
About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
