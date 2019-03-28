Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Mar 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - February 2019 SummaryDomestic Production- First monthly year-on-year decrease in 13 months since January, 2018; 86.5% year-on-yearOverseas ProductionFirst monthly year-on-year increase in two months since December, 2018; 103.6% year-on-yearTotal ProductionFirst monthly year-on-year decrease in 22 months since April, 2017; 95.2% year-on-yearDomestic Sales13th consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018; 106.5% year-on-yearExportsFirst monthly year-on-year decrease in 16 months since October, 2017; 84.8% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia - 62,824 units: 103.7% year-on-yearExportsAsia - 1,563 units: 161.0% year-on-yearNorth America - 8,062 units: 59.2% year-on-yearEurope - 13,936 units: 98.3% year-on-yearAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.