TrackX Holdings Inc.: TrackX Presenting at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1 in New York City

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: TKX, OTC PINK: TKXHF, FRANKFURT: 3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based enterprise asset management solution provider, announced today that CEO Tim Harvie will present the Company's investment thesis at the upcoming Spring Investor Summit on April 1 at The Essex House in New York City.

"Our Anheuser-Busch InBev keg tracking deployment as well as our expansions at America's second largest auto insurance company, a global household appliance manufacturer, and at one of the world's largest beef, pork and chicken processors are some of the things we plan to talk about," said Mr. Harvie. "We're coming off a record revenue quarter, we've recently announced a solution with an international hotel chain, and our pipeline continues to grow. We're looking forward to updating investors at April's Spring Investor Summit."

Mr. Harvie will present on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30am Eastern Time in Track 2. He will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V:TKX ), based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise asset management company deploying SaaS-based solutions leveraging multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies for the comprehensive tracking and management of physical assets. TrackX's GAME (Global Asset Management for Enterprises) platform enables the Industrial Internet of Things by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerting and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

For more information, please contact:

Gene McConnell, TrackX Holdings Inc.

investor@trackx.com

303-325-7300

Sean Peasgood, Sophic Capital

Sean@SophicCapital.com

647-361-8358

