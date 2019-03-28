Next Green Wave Introduces Its First CBD Pet Product - Loki Naturals Love Biscuits

Influential Brand Partner Loki the Wolfdog Officially Launches Online Store and Online Commercial

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2019.

"We are excited to be launching our first CBD pet product through our brand partner, Loki the Wolfdog," stated Leigh Hughes, CEO of Next Green Wave. "Loki has millions of loyal global social media followers, along with the type of exposure that can help us deliver our line of premium pet treats to the target market and enable us to immediately move into revenue operations. Loki will launch a love biscuits online commercial which will be viewed across the globe."

To view the Loki Love Biscuits Online Commercial: https://youtu.be/pmv1eE0NZiE

This will be Next Green Wave's first initiative to bring over 45 products to market through its recent acquisition of California-based consumer products goods leader and innovator, SD Cannabis, which brought a selection of exclusive licensing relationships defined by their connection to a core loyal global audience, their reach across digital/social platforms and their ability to partner on product development and marketing.

Loki's Love Biscuits have been formulated with 100% natural and locally sourced raw ingredients and are free of preservatives and fillers. The pet treats contain infusions with the full spectrum of CBD and quality oil extracted from US grown hemp.



"Coming from a place where CBD has truly changed our lives and the lives of our dogs who mean the world to us, we could not be more excited for the launch of Loki Naturals." -Kelly Lund, Loki's Dad

About Loki The Wolfdog

The Instagram famous Loki Wolfdog)



About Next Green Wave

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California. Construction of the company's first state of the art indoor facility or follow us on Twitter at @nextgreenwave , on Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the preliminary prospectus, including without limitation dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. Readers are encouraged to the review the section titled "Risk Factors" in NGW's preliminary prospectus. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

