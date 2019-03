Esker reported another year of double-digit revenue growth in FY18 and expects to repeat this in FY19. The company continues hiring to drive and support growth, resulting in operating margins undershooting its 15% target. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the higher level of investment. The 68% growth in the value of contracts signed in FY18 (up from 45% in FY17) supports the sustained growth of the business.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...