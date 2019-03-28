Alltemp, Inc.: Environmental Testing Laboratory Study Confirms that Alltemp Refrigerant Outperforms Industry Leading R-404A Replacement by Nearly 20%

alltemp® documented to be 19.77% more efficient than Chemours'™ Opteon™XP 40 (R-449A) Refrigerant for chilled and frozen food refrigeration

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: LTMP) (the "Company"), a developer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, announced today that recently completed testing, performed by Environmental Testing Laboratory, Inc. ("ETL"), in Dallas, Texas, confirmed that its alltemp® refrigerant is able to greatly reduce energy consumption, when compared to Opteon™ XP 40 (R-449A), the industry leading R-404A replacement refrigerant developed by Chemours™, the $6 billion global chemical spin-off from DuPont.

Alltemp commissioned ETL, an independent third party testing and consulting services provider, to perform an Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute ("AHRI") 1250 P test (Performance Rating of Walk-in Coolers and Freezers), in accordance with the AHRI protocol, to evaluate the performance of alltemp® in direct comparison with Opteon™ XP 40 (R-449A).

The recent ETL test results indicate that, by removing more heat with less energy consumption, alltemp® is 19.77% more efficient than Opteon™ XP 40 (R-449A) refrigerant, the leading R-404A replacement. According to its product information sheet, Opteon™ XP 40 is "Up to 12% lower energy consumption compared to R-404A/R-507."

"Third party verification of this performance level is a huge step for us, especially as we reach out to potential customers. The ETL results confirm that alltemp's® core technology is much more efficient than Opteon™ XP 40, a very good industry leading product, but, in addition to reducing energy operating costs, we believe that alltemp® delivers many attractive competitive advantages, including substantially better GWP benefits.

"Alltemp's seamless holistic approach can help grocers focus on lowering environmental impact and operational costs, rather than try to squeeze price sensitive consumers. Based on the test results, we can now confidently state that supermarkets are a prime example of an industry that can benefit immediately from our technology," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

R404A was introduced, in the mid-1990s, as a replacement for ozone depleting CFCs, including R12 and R502, and, more recently, as a replacement for HCFCs, such as R22. It has become one of the most widely used refrigerants, especially in the supermarket sector, where it has become a dominant, globally, chilled and frozen food refrigerant. It is also used widely in other commercial systems, for industrial refrigeration and cold storage.

Recently, there has been a push to identify alternatives for R-404A because of its particularly high global warming potential ("GWP") rating, at 3922, which is the highest of all the commonly used refrigerants. R-134a is only 1,430 and R-407F is 1850. Hence leakage of 1 kg of R404A is two to three times worse in terms of global warming impact than other HFC refrigerants and the European Commission has already proposed prohibiting refrigerants with GWP greater than 2500 for servicing and maintaining commercial refrigeration equipment.

About Environmental Testing Laboratory, Inc.

ETL has been providing extensive high quality environmental product testing services since 1974. For further information please go to www.etldallas.com .

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®,'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

