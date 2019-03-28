Findit, Inc.: Findit Includes Online Marketing Services To CBD Companies and CBD Retailers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation trading under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), explains the importance of using Findit to post content daily on Findit and share it through social media outlets to heighten awareness of your Vitamin Shop, Nutrition Store, or other retail location that offers CBD related products for sale.

Findit is a social media content management platform that offers free online marketing tools as well as paid for services to CBD retailers. Sellers of CBD whether online or a physical store can increase exposure by posting and sharing through Findit. Many retailers are now selling CBD products but many people do not know where to go to purchase them. By creating an account on Findit, retailers can create content within their own Findit site to let locals know where they are and what CBD products they carry. This is a tangible way to increase brand awareness while reaching local customers.

Each store or retailer that sells CBD products can purchase a Findit Vanity Keyword URL for $7.95. The URLs can contain the name of the town, cbd and or store name.

By purchasing a Findit Vanity URL, it gives Findit's search engine a distinct place to index you as well as Google, Yahoo and Bing. Indexing in outside search engines is often dependent on the content you include inside your Findit site. When stores have an account within Findit, they provide search engines additional pages to index over their competitors while providing members and non members on Findit content that they can see and share.

Today, many people are learning about CBD for the first time. The more stores selling CBD Hemp Oil and explaining the product in Findit, the more educated consumers become and you can be a source of relevant content for search engines as well.

An existing member on Findit is CBD Unlimited, who owns several Vanity Keyword URLs that are linked to their e-commerce website cbdunlimited.com along with being mapped by Google Maps from their Findit pages. By doing this, Google knows where their physical location is as well as their website. Each piece of content that is created in their Findit sites can include a link back to their own website product pages to drive traffic there as well as to their store.

Below are live Findit sites for CBD Unlimited, they have a total of twelve to date. Notice after the forward slash the words or letters. This is the Vanity Keyword URL offered in Findit. It can include the name of a town where your store is located. Within each Findit site, the left side menu is the navigation. Content can be created by the member. Findit also offers content creation as as paid for service.

Findit.com/cbd

Findit.com/cbd-oil

Findit.com/hemp-oil

Here is an overview of what you could do when joining Findit to get your store locations listed in Findit search.

An example would be the 'Good Nutrition' store that sells CBD products in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The Sandy Springs Good Nutrition store could purchase findit.com/good-nutrition-sandy-springs or the findit.com/cbd-for-sale-sandy-springs to help improve online presence in search engines and throughout social media for those looking to purchase CBD products in Sandy Springs.

When consumers are looking to purchase a product for the first time, if they don't yet have a referral for where to go to get the CBD that they want, they will likely turn to the web. Consumers searching for 'cbd products for sale in sandy springs' will be more likely to come across your content on Findit or on social media if you have done the following things: reserved a URL on Findit that matches what the consumer is searching for, have created content regularly that is geared around what the consumer is looking to purchase, and are actively having your content seen and shared by more people from Findit to other social networking sites.

Findit is set up to give each store the tools they need to create a single place where any and all information about them can be found easily and understood by the reader. This is the about section on Findit. The about page gives businesses a place for a profile image, a banner image, a mapping feature that has the address, the hours of operation, a phone number and even a place to include a link back to your website. Moreover, Findit also offers businesses looking to promote their CBD products a place to create Right Now Status Updates that can be shared to 80 other social sites. A right now status update can include unlimited text, unlimited photos (which can also include a title and description for improved indexing) a video from Youtube or Vimeo, an audio file where you could describe the benefits of the product, and more.

All of these tools are provided to each member at no cost. Findit does offer paid for services such as the Vanity URL, video production, and marketing campaigns if your business either does not have the time to do their own marketing or wish to utilize our in-house team to develop crafted content using best SEO practices to further help your content index.

Currently, Findit provides online marketing services to CBD Unlimited and over the last several years the marketing campaign has included creating fresh content on a daily basis through right now status updates, website development and SEO, video production and more.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "So many stores that are selling CBD are not separating themselves from other local retailers by marketing online. If you want to become a destination, you want to reach your customers on their mobile devices, on social media, and in search engine results. Yes, placing a sign outside your store saying 'We Sell CBD' is important but you are limited to only the people that drive by. Reach the people that are at home that are learning about CBD online by letting them know you are the local authority when it comes to CBD, by reaching them through Findit. By using Findit, you can give consumers all the information they need to know about your business and where it is."

To sign up your stores on Findit and reserve the Vanity Keyword URLs you need to be indexed in Findit CLICK HERE

To reserve a Prime Package on Findit CLICK HERE

Findit owns the domains listed below and is considering building out a directory to match each domain.

Finditcbd.com

Findithemp.com

Finditweed.com

About Findit. Inc.

