The Exchange has decided to halt the trading until further notice in following products issued by WOW air hf. on STO Corporate Bonds Trading code ISIN -------------------------- WOW001 NO0010832785 -------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed. The trading halt has been made in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, p. 3 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.