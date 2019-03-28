iGrafx: RPA redefined: Servicetrace connects project and business process management with RPA in a multi-client collaboration platform

Robotic solutions specialist Servicetrace has developed the industry's first RPA platform including lifecycle management. The XceleratorOne solution offers a unique collaboration and management platform for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - for all participants and all project phases. This holistic approach drives the organizational transformation in companies that goes hand in hand with the automation of business processes.

Servicetrace, a leading robotics solutions specialist, today announced the release of a new version of its XceleratorOne (X1) RPA platform, the only one of its kind in the industry. X1 is the most comprehensive collaboration and management platform for RPA and offers integrated, unique lifecycle management. This enables organizations of all types and sizes to successfully implement and centrally manage their RPA projects across all life and project phases.





Servicetrace understands that organizational transformation, including digitization and automation, is crucial for enterprises that wish to remain viable and avoid disruption. As a result, the multi-tenant X1 solution was developed and carefully tested by Servicetrace Business Consulting with selected customers to ensure efficacy.

Collaboration and project management capabilities offer RPA at a new level

"The digital transformation must be implemented in a sustainable and structured way. This requires solutions that also support organizational change by enabling employees to collaborate on automation projects. That was precisely our motivation. On the one hand, with X1 we make process automation accessible to all participants in an organization, on the other hand, companies can manage automation centrally and transparently. With X1, we offer our customers RPA with guaranteed success," explains Markus Duus, CEO of Servicetrace GmbH, about the XceleratorOne platform.

With the X1 platform, everyone involved in RPA projects works together transparently, securely and easily - across departments and across the entire company. Responsibilities and authorizations can be easily assigned and managed.

Lifecycle Management and Business Process Modeling in BPMN 2.0

The first step in the RPA lifecycle of X1 is to evaluate whether a process is suitable for automation at all and to what extent it is worthwhile. In this way, companies can quickly and easily check the added value of their automation projects and approach their RPA projects in a structured and transparent manner.

Also new is the integration of the business process management standard BPMN 2.0. In this common format, companies can model and document processes directly in the XceleratorOne solution - or import existing process knowledge. Using this process model, the automation process is then designed, tested and put into operation.

Furthermore, the multi-tenant capable architecture of the X1 platform is unique. This enables enterprise customers to offer the X1 solution as a service via public or private cloud services to all parts of the company, regardless of location or department. This approach saves investment and operating costs for the infrastructure and at the same time ensures data and access protection.

X1 fuels growth plans of Servicetrace

With the innovative X1 platform, the Darmstadt-based company Servicetrace anticipates significant growth. "Our holistic and innovative approach will prevail in the market. Currently, our core market is the EMEA region with several worldwide projects. With X1 we will continue to push our expansion course intensively", explains Servicetrace CEO Markus Duus.

As a strategic partner and the only reseller of Servicetrace in the USA, the software company iGrafxwill play a major role in this expansion. As described in a recent press release, iGrafx's expertise in business transformation and BPM software complements Servicetrace's holistic RPA approach, creating a one-of-a-kind, end-to-end solution.





About Servicetrace

For 15 years, Servicetrace has been successfully developing innovative robotic solutions in the fields of Robotic Process Automationor via Linkedinand Twitter.

About iGrafx

Founded in 1991, iGrafx is the worldwide leader in digital business transformation software, whose solutions have helped 2/3 of the fortune 100 and 10,000 customers worldwide save and generate over a billion dollars. The company focuses on a single thing: enabling organizations to achieve operational excellence and regulatory compliance, ultimately transforming their businesses through the eyes of process. iGrafx solutions allow customers to collect, model and make decisions more effectively than with any other tool in existence, integrating seamlessly with existing technology stacks, and facilitating adoption so customers attain goals at a faster pace. www.igrafx.com.

