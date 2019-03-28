AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann Expands Team with VP of Sales and Business Development

Doug Carr Will Develop Relationships with Growers and Dispensaries for the Massachusetts Cannabis Center

DENVER, CO / ACESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), a cannabis company that is developing state-of-the-art cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities, announced Doug Carr will be the new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Carr will develop strong business alliances and supply chain solutions for AmeriCann's developments throughout the country. Carr will focus initially on the Massachusetts market, developing relationships for AmeriCann Brands, the company's wholly owned consumer packaged goods (CPG) subsidiary.

AmeriCann Brands is securing licenses to manufacture both branded and white-label cannabis products including beverages, edibles, topicals, vape cartridges and concentrates. AmeriCann Brands will also provide extraction and product manufacturing support to AmeriCann's cultivation infrastructure, as well as to other independent licensed cannabis farmers. AmeriCann Brands plans to initially operate a Marijuana Product Manufacturing business, with over 40,000 square feet of state-of-the art extraction and product manufacturing infrastructure, at the Massachusetts Cannabis Center.

Carr brings more than 25 years of combined experience as a national manager in consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate. He worked for Fortune 500 companies, including RJ Reynolds/Nabisco, Inc. and General Mills, Inc., where he led national sales efforts launching new products to chains and buying groups. In addition to his considerable consumer products background, Carr has experience in commercial real estate acquisition, development and sales.

'I'm eager to join AmeriCann and lead business development efforts,' says Carr. 'I have been a proponent of cannabis for many years, and I admire the work that AmeriCann is doing in Massachusetts to produce consistent and sustainable products. I look forward to building business relationships across the Commonwealth, and the country, in this new role.'

Carr, a New England native and alumnus of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has been involved in the cannabis industry as a consultant and investor since 2013. As a stage 4 cancer survivor, Carr also helps educate patients and doctors on the benefits of cannabis-based products.

'With the rapid growth of the Massachusetts market and our progress on the Massachusetts Cannabis Center, we felt it was the perfect time to add Doug and his experience to our team,' says Tim Keogh, CEO of AmeriCann. 'Doug's background in consumer products plus his personal and professional background in the cannabis industry make him a great addition.'

The Massachusetts Cannabis Center is being developed on a 52-acre parcel located in Southeastern Massachusetts. The MCC project is permitted for 987,000 sq. ft. of cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure, which will be developed in phases to support both the existing medical cannabis and the newly emerging adult-use cannabis marketplace.

AmeriCann plans to replicate the brands, technology and innovations developed at its MCC project to new markets as a licensed multi-state operator (MSO).

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a cannabis company that is developing cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities.

AmeriCann uses greenhouse technology for cannabis cultivation and is designing GMP Certified cannabis extraction and product manufacturing infrastructure.

More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann at @ACANinfo on Twitter , @AmeriCann on Facebook , @AmeriCannInc on Instagram , AmeriCann, Inc on LinkedIn.

About Massachusetts Cannabis Center

The Massachusetts Cannabis Center (MCC), is a one million square foot sustainable greenhouse facility in Freetown, Mass which is being developed by AmeriCann. The first phase of the facility is scheduled to open and be ready for cannabis cultivation, processing, and infused product production in the summer of 2019. Once fully developed, the MCC design calls for a research facility, a training center, corporate offices, a quality-assurance laboratory, and a facility for manufacturing cannabis-infused food, nutraceuticals and consumer packaged cannabis goods.

