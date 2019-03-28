European Markets Seeing a Quickly Rising Demand for CBD Infused Products

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European CEO, a leading subscription-based print and online publication, delivered to executives in 28 countries throughout Europe, has been tracking the growing CBD market in Europe. A recent article of theirs was titled: "High demand: CBD-based products gain popularity in European markets - As legalization continues to bring cannabis into the mainstream, high-end products containing its CBD compound are becoming increasingly popular across Europe." The article continued: "The consumption of CBD has been increasing at an exponential rate - not just in terms of prevalence, but in its growing variety of forms and uses too. As expected (given recent legislative developments), this trend is swiftly proliferating across North America. But interestingly, it's also spreading throughout Europe via a fast-rising number of both online and brick-and-mortar retailers. While Europe has not experienced the same level of legalization as North America when it comes to the entire cannabis plant, over the last year or so there has been a growing awareness about the merits of its fascinating component, CBD. Given that it can be sold legally throughout the region and has none of the intoxicating effects of THC, the market is by no means limited to those who consume cannabis recreationally. As reflected over the past year, the versatility of cannabis, and CBD in particular, can reach myriad industries. And as awareness grows further, so too will demand - especially for products that boast physical benefits." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA),Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF).

Another observed in article was quoted: "I think CBD in wellness products will end up being a bigger business than high-potency THC products that are meant to get people stoned. With high-end wellness and natural trends now firmly underway and mushrooming, CBD is a perfect fit. And as legalization continues across the region and beyond, the enthusiasm for the compound in its various forms is set to amplify, bringing forth new possibilities for luxury markets and willing players. The green rush has well and truly arrived."

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCQB:MCOA) BREAKING NEWS: Marijuana Company of America has successfully launched sales of the hempSMART product line in the United Kingdom during the London event on March 23, 2019.

The hempSMART UK team successfully sold out its entire promotional inventory at the launch event, which led to over 1,000 new associates signing up with the Company's associate networking program. The official website of hempSMART UK is live and can be visited at www.hempsmart.co.uk.

The event in London is being followed up by additional launch events taking place in Birmingham and Liverpool. Due to the success of our United Kingdom launch, the Company anticipates that the pre-launch for the hempSMART product line will take place in the Netherlands and Germany during Q2 2019.

Global Sales Director for hempSMART, Ian Harvey, said, "Our First Launch event was a huge success as we had to close registrations due to the hotel capacity being reached. To avoid disappointment, we have now scheduled two further launch events in Birmingham and Liverpool. These events are filling fast and are both on track to be sold out despite booking larger venues. I was just nineteen when I first got involved in MLM and I have never experienced this level of excitement involving a launch. With the next two venues filling up I truly believe that hempSMART will become a household name across Europe very quickly." Read this and more news for MCOA at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mcoa/

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA) the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, recently announced that its portfolio company AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, has received the issuance of a Notice of Allowance for a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a method to treat atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, using a topical cream containing cannabinoids - specifically cannabidiol ("CBD") and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The USPTO granted this allowance from AXIM's patent application 16/106,524 filed on August 21, 2018.

"As a large investor in AXIM, we are proud to see the company expand their intellectual property protection as they develop this innovative topical cream that aims to treat atopic dermatitis among other skin conditions," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with AXIM as they research the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids and launch additional products that look to transform both the cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets."

Hemp Inc. (OTCPK: HEMP) recently announced the huge success of its 1st Hemp University educational seminar on the west coast, in Ashland, Oregon. Held (Saturday, March 23, 2019) at Southern Oregon University, the sold-out event provided attendees with a full day of networking, education, and support. As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including a state of the art hemp processing center in Medford, Oregon, the 85,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, and a 500-acre hemp growing Eco-Village in Golden Valley, Arizona, one of Hemp, Inc.'s missions has been to revive family farms and small businesses in the hemp industry.

"This has been the best Hemp University educational seminar thus far," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. "There are so many farmers on the west coast who are passionate about joining the hemp revolution who are seeking quality knowledge in order to create a profitable stream of income by maximizing their crop revenue per acre. The industrial hemp crop in Oregon is expected to grow past $1 billion. Not to mention, Oregon ranks third in the country, in land, that is dedicated to industrial hemp. We initially expected a hundred participants to attend our first west coast Hemp University. However, we ended up having to move to a larger room because the participants more than doubled!"

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD.TO) (OTCQX: TGODF) recently announced that sales of certified-organic cannabis have started with national distribution to medical patients. The Growers' Circle is a select group of patients across Canada now receiving TGOD's first certified-organic flower. The Growers' Circle launch is a limited production rollout of the Company's premium product, allowing TGOD to perfect its distribution ahead of its production ramp-up and scaled rollout this year.

"The launch of the Growers' Circle is another significant moment in TGOD's commercial story," said Brian Athaide, Director and Chief Executive Officer. "Our certified-organic cannabis is a premium experience for patients. We are proud of our product and excited to be sharing it with Growers' Circle members."

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE.TO) (OTCQX: SPRWF) recently announced that its President and Founder, John Fowler was named on High Times list of the 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis.

Mr. Fowler, a pioneer of the Canadian cannabis industry, spent over a decade in the medical cannabis sector as a cultivator, influencer, patients-rights advocate and lawyer. In 2013, Mr. Fowler founded Supreme Cannabis' wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES with a clear vision: to create Canada's leading premium cannabis flower brand and produce high quality cannabis on a commercial scale. Today, 7ACRES is one of Canada's leading premium brands. Mr. Fowler is also Vice Chair, Adult Use and Director of the Cannabis Council of Canada, the leading organization of Canada's licensed producers of Cannabis under Health Canada's federal Cannabis Act.

