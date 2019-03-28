3PL Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5 Percent by 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global freight forwarding market, which is an integral division of 3PL services, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 - 4.5 percent until 2020, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The global 3PL industry is witnessing growth largely due to the increase in e-commerce and trade activities.

The sea freight market is expected to grow at 2 - 2.5 percent CAGR until 2025 as there is a high and low (cyclic) pattern between air freight and sea freight based on the volume of the freight exported. To boost the air freight and sea freight revenue and tonnage, forwarders are focusing more on industries such as perishables, pharmaceutical, retail, and e-commerce.

The cost structure of 3PL services showcases that value-added service is the major cost component in the consolidation services with most activities being labor intensive. In the U.S., labor overtime rate is approximately 1.5 times higher than the normal rates, and in China, the overtime rate is approximately 1.1 times higher than the normal rates.

Global 3PL service providers offer one-stop-solution for customs brokerage, and customs-related solutions can be outsourced to a single player at a global level, instead of hiring a number of brokers at a local/national level. Outsourcing would ultimately accelerate the coordination; thereby resulting in faster customs clearance.

Freight providers operate at a relatively low margin of 1 - 4 percent and are highly sensitive to decline in profitability as the business model is dependent on cargo trade, carrier costs, and revenue management.

Costs of 3PL carriers can be indirectly influenced by forwarders by having sale economies, which leads to a lower cost per shipment. Additionally, freight forwarders should have matured purchasing strategy and pro-active capacity management in order to control the operating costs.

The disproportionate variation in revenue and carrier costs will lead to a reverse effect in profitability; hence, the freight forwarders should have matured revenue management strategies with relevant cost-cutting measures.

3PLs provide advanced technology solutions, which help in tracking the consignment and its movement precisely, while also increasing global visibility, imaging, and reporting capabilities.

3PLs are organized and they continually update compliance requirements such as paperwork involved, taxes, and excise duties of each country in which they operate.

Air freight shippers with global operations on an average have engagements with 6 - 10 freight forwarders for their annual volume, which amount to 85 - 90 percent of the volume, which is considered to be the benchmark for a highly consolidated supplier base.

Freight forwarders are positioned as intermediaries between shippers, carriers, and consignees, and their activities include booking cargo space with the carrier, route planning, documentation, export packing, insurance, temporary storage in a warehouse, and collection & delivery of the consignment.

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

The reverse logistics overview of 3PL services globally analyzes that holiday season contributes to the highest profit rates with the total cost of $63 billion being generated only in the U.S. The reason for this growth is the e-commerce industry's returns policies, which are the major drivers for product returns, wherein the customers are given free return/exchange options for the product purchased.

