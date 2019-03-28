Ayla Networks, a Silicon Valley-based company whose Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service delivers industry-leading device management and application enablement, will demonstrate its offerings at the following industry shows in April:
Hannover Messe, April 1-5
WHAT: Ayla Networks will meet with analysts, and exhibit and present its IoT platform along with other Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners
WHEN: Hannover Messe, Monday, April 1-5; Presentation to be held on 'IoT Day,' Thursday, April 4, 12:45 p.m.
WHERE: AWS Booth, Hall 6, F46, Hannover Exhibition Ground, Messegelände, 30521 Hannover, Germany
WHY: Ayla Networks joins Hitachi, Flexco and TCS -- fellow members of the AWS IoT partner community -- to discuss showcase the new AylaIQ solution for commercial and industrial equipment manufacturers
Japan IT Week, April 10-12
WHAT: Ayla Networks will present its IoT platform, exhibit its Ayla Explorer and AylaIQ products, and talk with attendees about its current Japanese customers, including Fujitsu General, Toyotomi, Rinnai and LIXIL Group
WHEN: Japan IT Week Spring, Part I, Wednesday, April 10, through Friday, April 12
WHERE: West Hall 3, Booth #19-27, 8th IoT/M2M Expo, Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
WHY: Ayla Networks will highlight its Explorer Package, which provides new IoT customers with a low barrier to entry, rapid time to launch, and product development support; and AylaIQ, a plug-in solution that extracts IoT value from already deployed assets
Field Service USA, April 23-25
WHAT: Ayla Networks will present AylaIQ, a solution for service organizations supporting commercial and industrial equipment
WHEN: Field Service USA Tuesday, April 23, through Thursday, April 25
WHERE: Booth #607, JW Marriott Palm Desert Resort and Spa, 74-855 Country Club Dr., Palm Desert, CA 92260
WHY: Ayla Networks will demonstrate to equipment field service organizations how AylaIQ's simple plug-in hardware, combined with cloud connectivity and data apps, can enable already deployed assets-especially capital-intensive fixed assets-to provide real IoT value through accurate diagnosis and remotely management of service events in commercial and industrial equipment, preventing equipment failures, and shifting maintenance from time-based to condition-based cycles.
