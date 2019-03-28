CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, announced the dates of its CloudBees Days world tour. CloudBees Days is a series of events bringing DevOps leaders, continuous delivery practitioners, Jenkins users and cloud native technology experts together to discuss the latest technologies and processes driving the future of software delivery. The series will be held in 18 cities across the United States and Europe, kicking off in Madrid on April 4.

At these full-day events, attendees will:

Hear about the latest technologies, such as Kubernetes, that are shaping the future of DevOps from CloudBees and Jenkins experts.

Learn about the trends in software development from leading analysts. James Governor, analyst and co-founder of RedMonk, will speak in European cities, and a Forrester analyst will speak in the United States locations.

Take part in technical workshops sponsored by CloudBees, Sonatype, GitHub, CyberArk, Gradle and Google Cloud, and learn all about Jenkins X, CloudBees Core for Kubernetes CD, Declarative Pipeline on CloudBees Core, mixing SaaS continuous delivery environments with Jenkins and more.

Network with your peers and enterprise DevOps experts in the Sponsor Expo, during lunch and at the networking reception.

In addition to CloudBees, other premier DevOps technology providers and consultants sponsoring CloudBees Days include: Accenture Technology, Carahsoft, Column Technologies, Comparex by SoftwareONE, Compuware, CyberArk, Fierce Software, FOSSA, GitHub, Go2Group, Google Cloud, Gradle, Honeycomb.io, iTMethods, MacStadium, Percy, Plastic SCM, Plutora, Sonatype, Stepsize and Synopsys.

"We're excited to help software teams learn how to best leverage the latest technologies, such as Kubernetes, in their software delivery pipelines and applications," said André Pino, vice president of marketing, CloudBees. "DevOps teams are under a lot of pressure today, as they are producing software that is the business and they need to constantly deliver new functionality. It's more important than ever to learn, discuss challenges and discover best practices. With CloudBees Days, we are making this knowledge accessible to software teams in cities throughout the United States and Europe."

Dates and locations are as follows:

Madrid, April 4

Zürich, April 10

Dallas, April 16

San Francisco, April 18

New York, April 23

Atlanta, April 25

Los Angeles, May 13

Seattle, May 16

Minneapolis, May 21

Paris, May 22

Washington DC, May 23

Boston, June 4

Chicago, June 6

Toronto, June 11

Amsterdam, June 12

London, September 12

Frankfurt, September 24

Stockholm, September 26

