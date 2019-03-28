iNewswire: Seclore Achieves Integration With McAfee DLP Endpoint and McAfee ePO Through the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance

With McAfee and Seclore, Sensitive Data Stays Protected Regardless of Where or How It Travels

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Seclore, provider of the first open Data-Centric Security Platform, announced today that it has achieved technical integration of Seclore Rights Management and Seclore Data Classification and the Seclore Desktop Client with McAfee DLP Endpoint and McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) software, enabling customers to stay in complete control over their information - even when files and emails travel beyond enterprise boundaries to enable external collaboration.

As a member of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance™, Seclore plays a critical role in the program's mission to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and to simplify the integration of these products within complex customer environments, bringing better value and more protection against the growing threat landscape to joint customers. Through this partnership, Seclore and McAfee address a rising industry need to shorten response times from security events and more easily remediate compromised systems, leading to a simplified Threat Defense Lifecycle.

"With these new integrated solutions, McAfee and Seclore are joining forces to extend data-centric security for files and emails beyond the enterprise perimeter and also in the cloud," stated Andrew Johnson, VP, global business development, Seclore. "Now customers can be confident that their most sensitive data stays protected with granular usage controls that can be modified or completely revoked at any time to support dynamic compliance and security requirements."

Combining McAfee® Endpoint Discovery and McAfee® Endpoint Cloud Protection solutions and Seclore, customers gain best-in-class technologies from two worldwide industry leaders. Seclore with McAfee DLP delivers:

Granular usage controls that are automatically added to files based on DLP discovery

Ability to track usage of documents for simplified audit & compliance reporting

Ease of use: recipients can utilize protected documents via a browser

Support for 60-plus file types

Utilization of protected documents on any device and OS

Ability for recipients to work with protected documents in native applications

"We're pleased to see Seclore complete McAfee compatibility testing to support powerful use cases for our mutual customers, including secure external and cloud collaboration," said D.J. Long, vice president, business development, McAfee. "Benefits of our joint solutions include enhanced security, automated data protection with McAfee DLP and comprehensive data tracking for compliance."

