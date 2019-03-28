With effect from March 29, 2019, the subscription rights in ÅF Pöyry AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including April 10, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AF TR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012455269 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171686 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from March 29, 2019, the paid subscription shares in ÅF Pöyry AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until April 17, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AF BTA B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012455277 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171687 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Amanda Takahashi , telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB