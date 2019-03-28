Lightwave Logic, Inc.: Lightwave Logic to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), developer of Faster by Design™ extremely high-speed photonic devices and Perkinamine™ electro-optical polymer materials, today announced it will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City. Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company moving toward commercialization of next generation photonic devices using its high-activity and high-stability organic polymers for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. Photonic electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals.

CEO Michael Lebby will be meeting with conference participants on both days and speaking on April 2 at 2:30 pm. The presentation and a video interview with Dr. Lebby will be available after the conference on the company website https://lightwavelogic.com. For more information about Lightwave Logic, please visit the company website or contact Karen Liu at karen@lightwavelogic.com.

