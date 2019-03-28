Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL) (the "Company"), a one-stop shop for all things cannabis through the intelligent connection of consumers and companies, has added to its Board of Directors Damien Roderick, aka Big Percy, the longtime business manager of Snoop Dogg and CEO of Roderick Music Marketing (RMM.)

California born and raised, Big Percy got his start under the wing of his childhood friend, Kokane, one of rap legend Eazy-E's contract artists. Big Percy has been a driving force in the marketing, sales and promotion of some of the industry's biggest artists and superstar personalities, collaborating with and influencing rap and hip-hop royalty including Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Dogg Pound, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, and Wiz Khalifa, He has successfully managed multimillion dollar deals in entertainment branding and sponsorships

"Big Percy has been instrumental positioning companies and brands in the marketplace. His experience working with names like Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will guide NUGL not only to be the leader in the cannabis space but to compete in the broader mainstream market," stated Esther M. Santos, Head of Strategy for NUGL. "We approached Mr. Roderick about bringing NUGL to the mainstream and he is committed to this initiative."

"When I was approached by NUGL I knew they had something special. Now it's time to bring things to the next level," stated Percy. "I'm never content being second place. This company has the ability to break barriers not just in the cannabis industry, but to also set the bar for all social media and networking platforms. I intend to see NUGL at the top of the social media mountain, catapulted by a cannabis-centric approach that pushes into the mainstream."

NUGL continues to launch more features for NUGL 2.0 and currently went to print with UGKL Magazine. NUGL also plans to finalize its audit to prepare for a potential uplisting after third quarter financials are filed.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

