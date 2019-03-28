Vision Sensor Market Worth $4.5 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Vision Sensor Market by Sensor Type (Less than 3D, 3D), Application (Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading & Localization), End-User Industry (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Packaging), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Vision Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2018 to USD 4.5 billion by 2023-growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. Major factors surging the demand for vision sensors include the growth of the electronic and electrical industry, the use of machine vision technology in the automotive industry, and the focus of manufacturing companies on cost and time savings.

Automotive industry to account for largest size of vision sensor market from 2018 to 2023

The automotive industry is expected to be the key end-user industry for vison sensors owing to the increasing demand for these sensors in inspection, identification, and localization applications. Inspection of various parts and components, identification of faulty components, misalignment of parts and components, and guiding robotic arms to perform complex tasks on the assembly line will be some of the key applications, which will boost the demand for vision sensors from this industry. Increasing adoption of factory automation to reduce manufacturing time and cost spent on inspection will boost the demand for these sensors from North America, APAC, and Europe.

Inspection and code reading applications will boost demand for less than 3D vision sensors during forecast period

Less than 3D sensors will hold the largest share of the vision sensor market during the forecast period. The use of these sensors in line scan, area scan, and inspection, gauging, code reading, and localization applications across end-user industries such as automotive, electronics & semiconductor, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging will drive the market for these sensors. The demand from these sensors will be high in APAC, Europe, and North America during the forecast period.

APAC to hold largest share of vision sensor market from 2018 to 2023

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to account for the largest share of the overall vision sensor market in 2018 and is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the vision sensor market in APAC include the increased spending on industrial automation to reduce manufacturing costs, minimize time to market, and improve quality standards across different end-user industries such as automotive, electronics, food & beverages, and packaging.

Cognex (US), Keyence (Japan), Teledyne (US), Sick AG (Germany), and Baumer Holdings (Switzerland) are among a few major players in the vision sensor market.

