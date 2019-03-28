Australia's Coalition government has announced funding to support up to 50 off-grid and fringe-of-grid feasibility studies that will investigate whether building a microgrid is cost-effective and whether existing off-grid capabilities can be upgraded with more up-to-date technology.Regional and remote communities across Australia will have the opportunity to apply for funding from the newly established AUD $50.4 million ($35.7 million) fund, which aims to support exploratory work for up to 50 microgrid projects. The government's move follows initiatives from big utilities to deploy standalone ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...