At today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting in Göttingen, Germany, shareholders granted discharge to the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and approved the boards' proposals by a large majority. They passed the resolution to pay dividends of 0.62 euros per preference share (previous year: 0.51 euros) and 0.61 euros per ordinary share (previous year: 0.50 euros). The total amount disbursed will rise accordingly by 21.8% year over year from 34.5 million euros to 42.1 million euros. Sartorius AG's payout ratio is at the previous year's level, 24.0%.

Financial calendar

April 18, 2019 Publication of first-quarter figures for 2019

July 19, 2019 Publication of first-half figures for 2019

October 22, 2019 Publication of nine-month figures for 2019

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, the company earned sales revenue of some 1.57 billion euros. Currently, more than 8,100 people work at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

