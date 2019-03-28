sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

151,50 Euro		+0,80
+0,53 %
WKN: 716563 ISIN: DE0007165631 Ticker-Symbol: SRT3 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,31
151,49
15:18
151,30
151,50
15:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ
SARTORIUS AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SARTORIUS AG VZ151,50+0,53 %