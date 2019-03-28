Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone on the 20,000 hectare Chapitos Copper-Gold project, near Chala, Southern Peru.

CEO John Williamson commented, "Camino Geologists continue to discover new and exciting mineralization on the Chapitos Project. The newest discovery, the Lidia Zone, is located to the northwest of the main Adriana Copper Zone, and adds an entirely new type of exploration target to the Property comprising a large area of Copper and Gold anomalism, which is extremely interesting."

The Lidia zone is roughly 3km by 4km in size, elongated slightly in a North-South direction, and lies within the northern part of the Chapitos Property approximately 5km northwest of the Adriana Copper Zone. The Lidia zone currently comprises a wide area of Copper and Gold geochemical anomalies defined by both rock and soil sampling. A total of 238 rock samples have been collected in the Lidia area that, although somewhat selective in nature, collectively average 0.20 g/t Gold (Au) and 0.75% Copper (Cu) with individual samples returning values of up to 11.1g/t Au and 23.4% Cu (see Figure 1). Mineralization is hosted within stockwork quartz veins, some of which are associated with zones of shearing and brecciation within the host Monzonite.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/43713_9c3a805a94f76a01_001full.jpg

The 2019 exploration program will include work specifically designed to further examine the new Lidia Cu-Au zone and identify possible drill targets for the 2019 drill program. This work will include detailed geological mapping, chip/channel and or trench sampling, and geophysics.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@metalsgroup.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43713